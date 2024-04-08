TSMC to make world's most advanced semiconductors in US, gets $6.6 billion subsidy
The US Commerce Department has signed an accord with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to build the world's most advanced semiconductors at Arizona in Phoenix by the end of 2030. It has also awarded $6.6 billion as subsidy and $5 billion in low-cost government loans to TSMC for the advance production unit, aimed to boost the supply chain of semiconductors in the US, Reuters reported.