TSMC open to partnership with Elon Musk’s Terafab as chip giant's Q3 profit hits record $23.6 billion

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is discussing a potential collaboration with Elon Musk’s Terafab chipmaking project, but the Taiwanese semiconductor giant has made clear that it would retain control over factory operations under any arrangement. The comments come as TSMC reported a record quarterly net profit of NT$763.1 billion ($23.6 billion) for July to September, extending its run of record profits to six consecutive quarters amid strong demand for artificial intelligence chips.

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Speaking during an earnings call on Thursday, TSMC chief executive C. C. Wei confirmed that discussions with Elon Musk’s venture were continuing, while drawing a distinction between a potential partnership and control of manufacturing.

“We are still in discussion, let me say that,” Wei told analysts. “But the fab has got to be run by TSMC.”

The statement puts TSMC’s operational requirements at the centre of negotiations over Terafab, a proposed chipmaking complex in Texas intended to supply advanced semiconductors to Musk’s businesses, including Tesla, SpaceX and its artificial intelligence operations.

TSMC and Elon Musk’s Terafab: Who will control the chip factory? The talks come after Musk said his companies would build and operate Terafab themselves. The project is intended to give his business empire greater control over the supply of advanced chips required for artificial intelligence, robotics, autonomous vehicles and space-based computing.

Musk had previously indicated that TSMC’s potential involvement could be limited to leasing part of the planned facility rather than managing production. Neither side has disclosed the full terms of the discussions.

Intel is also involved in developing the technology intended for Terafab. Its role adds another dimension to the project, as Musk seeks to establish a manufacturing operation capable of meeting the computing requirements of his companies.

TSMC Q3 results: Net profit rises 68.7% to record high TSMC’s latest results underline its position at the centre of the global AI hardware supply chain. Net profit rose 68.7% year on year to NT$763.06 billion in the third quarter, surpassing its previous record of NT$706.56 billion in the April to June period.

Revenue climbed 50.9% from a year earlier to NT$1.49 trillion. The company manufactures advanced chips for customers including Nvidia, Apple, AMD and Broadcom, with demand for AI processors and data centre infrastructure supporting its growth.

Wei said demand for advanced chips remained “extremely robust”, including as production of the company’s 2-nanometre technology ramps up.

The chief executive said TSMC was working to expand capacity to meet customer requirements. “We have no intention to leave food on the table for others, and we want to capture every piece of business possible.”

The results come as technology companies continue to invest heavily in computing infrastructure to train and operate AI systems. TSMC expects fourth-quarter revenue of $52.3 billion to $54.3 billion, according to Reuters, while maintaining its 2026 capital expenditure forecast of $60 billion to $64 billion.

TSMC cautious on 2027 despite AI chip demand Despite the record results, TSMC is taking a cautious approach to its business planning for 2027, citing economic uncertainty and rising component prices.

“Looking ahead, we continue to observe consumer and price-sensitive end-markets segments are being challenged due to the impact of rising component prices and macroeconomic uncertainties,” Wei said. “As such, we are being prudent in our business planning going into 2027.”