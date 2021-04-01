TSMC says plans to invest $100 billion over next three years to meet chip demand

TSMC says plans to invest $100 billion over next three years to meet chip demand1 min read . 10:18 AM IST
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd is the world's largest contract chip manufacturer with clients including Apple Inc and Qualcomm Inc
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd is the world's largest contract chip manufacturer with clients including Apple Inc and Qualcomm Inc
TSMC said on Thursday it plans to invest $100 billion over the next three to increase capacity at its chipmaking plants, days after Intel Corp announced a $20 billion plan to expand its advanced chip manufacturing capacity.
TSMC said on Thursday it plans to invest $100 billion over the next three to increase capacity at its chipmaking plants, days after Intel Corp announced a $20 billion plan to expand its advanced chip manufacturing capacity.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd is the world's largest contract chip manufacturer with clients including Apple Inc and Qualcomm Inc.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd is the world's largest contract chip manufacturer with clients including Apple Inc and Qualcomm Inc.
Also Read | Inside Mumbai’s new extortion economy
"We are entering a period of higher growth as the multiyear megatrends of 5G and high-performance computing are expected to fuel strong demand for our semiconductor technologies in the next several years," the company said in a statement to Reuters.
"In addition, the Covid-19 pandemic also accelerates digitalization in every aspect," it said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.