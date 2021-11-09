Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  TSMC, Sony group plan $7 billion chip plant, expect Japan government’s support

TSMC, Sony group plan $7 billion chip plant, expect Japan government’s support

TSMC and Sony said construction of the plant is scheduled to start in 2022 and production is targeted to begin by the end of 2024
1 min read . 05:26 PM IST Kosaku Narioka, The Wall Street Journal

The Taiwanese chip maker’s board approved an equity investment of up to $2.12 billion to set up a majority-owned unit in Japan

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Sony Group Corp. said Tuesday that they planned to build a $7 billion chip plant in Japan and expect strong support from the Japanese government.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Sony Group Corp. said Tuesday that they planned to build a $7 billion chip plant in Japan and expect strong support from the Japanese government.

The Taiwanese chip maker said its board approved an equity investment of up to $2.12 billion to establish a majority-owned unit in Japan. Sony said it planned to make an equity investment of about $500 million in the TSMC unit to be established in the southern Japanese prefecture of Kumamoto, or less than a 20% stake.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The Taiwanese chip maker said its board approved an equity investment of up to $2.12 billion to establish a majority-owned unit in Japan. Sony said it planned to make an equity investment of about $500 million in the TSMC unit to be established in the southern Japanese prefecture of Kumamoto, or less than a 20% stake.

TSMC and Sony said construction of the plant is scheduled to start in 2022 and production is targeted to begin by the end of 2024.

TSMC and Sony said the plant is expected to create about 1,500 high-tech professional jobs, and that the initial capital expenditure is estimated to be about $7 billion.

Manufacturers globally are trying to improve access to key parts, such as semiconductors, as the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted supply chains and caused a shortage of chips, and as U.S.-China trade tensions have increased in recent years.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Financial gains of IPL are not flowing down amply to pl ...

Ready for the big changes to India's bankruptcy code?

Things to check while taking an unsecured business loan

Our health systems are creaking, but we can still fix them

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!