Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) shares surged nearly 10% on Tuesday (November 24), as Taiwan's stock market staged a stunning recovery and semiconductor stocks rallied across Asia following Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's return to the helm of the US chipmaker.

TSMC, Nvidia's key chip manufacturing partner, climbed 9.9% to its daily trading limit, adding around NT$5.2 trillion ($158 billion) to its market value in a single session, as per Fortune. The stock rose NT$200 to NT$2,230 at the open.

Taiwan's benchmark Taiex index jumped around 9% to cross the 40,000 mark, registering its biggest intraday gain in points and rebounding from an eight-month low. The rally was led by chipmakers and technology stocks, with investors returning to AI-linked shares after last week's sharp selloff.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why did TSMC stock jump nearly 10%? ⌵ TSMC shares rallied as Nvidia surged after Jensen Huang was reinstated as CEO. Investors expected renewed confidence in AI-chip demand and companies supplying the AI industry. 2 How much market value did TSMC add in the rally? ⌵ TSMC added around NT$5.2 trillion, or $158 billion, to its market value in one session. Its shares rose 9.9% to the daily trading limit. 3 How did Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO affect TSMC? ⌵ Huang's return helped reverse investor pessimism about Nvidia and the AI trade. The rebound lifted sentiment toward TSMC, a key chip manufacturing partner for Nvidia. 4 How did Taiwan's Taiex perform as TSMC shares surged? ⌵ The Taiex rose about 9% and crossed 40,000, rebounding from an eight-month low. Its gains were led by chipmakers and technology stocks. 5 Why had TSMC and other Taiwanese stocks fallen before the rebound? ⌵ Concerns about Nvidia's leadership change and the sustainability of AI infrastructure spending weighed on technology stocks. Taiwan was particularly exposed because of its role in Nvidia's semiconductor supply chain.

The rally came after Nvidia shares surged 31.48% on Monday, adding nearly $950 billion to the company's market value, after its board unanimously reinstated Huang as president and chief executive with immediate effect. His return helped reverse investor pessimism that had gripped technology stocks following his resignation earlier this month, triggering a broad-based rally across global equity markets.

How markets reacted after Jensen Huang's resignation Huang's departure on November 12 sent shockwaves through the technology sector, aggravating concerns about the AI trade at a time when investors were already questioning the sustainability of massive spending on artificial intelligence, data centres and chip infrastructure.

Nvidia's leadership shake-up intensified selling pressure on technology stocks and deepened a broader market correction. Investors were increasingly concerned about whether the massive investments being made in AI infrastructure would translate into sustainable profits, particularly as companies relied on debt financing to expand capacity.

The selloff was particularly severe in Taiwan, which is heavily exposed to Nvidia and the global semiconductor supply chain. Taiwan's stock market plunged nearly 18% last week, marking its worst weekly selloff since 1991. The weakness also threatened to extend the rout in technology stocks, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average entering correction territory on Friday after falling at least 10% from their recent highs.

The Nasdaq 100 was also nearing bear-market territory, while semiconductor stocks faced intense selling pressure as concerns surrounding Nvidia spilled over into its suppliers, partners and the wider AI ecosystem.

Taiwan's market began showing signs of stabilisation on Monday, closing 2.2% higher after recovering from an intraday decline of as much as 1.6%. However, investor sentiment remained fragile ahead of Nvidia's leadership developments.

TSMC, MediaTek lead Taiwan stock market rebound Taiwan emerged as the biggest beneficiary of the renewed optimism around Nvidia, given the island's central role in the global semiconductor supply chain.

The Taiex surged 9.1% to 40,151.84 in morning trade, while TSMC and MediaTek jumped nearly 10% each. TSMC's rally reflected expectations that a recovery in Nvidia shares would support demand for AI chips and improve sentiment towards companies supplying the AI industry.

Other major Taiwanese companies, including Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn), Delta Electronics, ASE Technology Holding and United Microelectronics Corporation, also rallied sharply, with several hitting their daily trading limits.

The Taiex's rebound of more than 3,300 points marked its biggest intraday point gain on record, while the benchmark returned above 40,000 after falling to an eight-month low in the preceding selloff.

Nvidia stock jumps 31.5%, adds nearly $1 trillion in market value Nvidia shares surged 31.48% to close at $165.05 on Monday, November 23, after the company's board reinstated Jensen Huang as president and chief executive officer, reversing a sharp selloff triggered by his resignation earlier this month.

The stock's rally added nearly $950 billion to Nvidia's market capitalisation in a single session, marking its biggest single-day gain since 2003 and helping cut its year-to-date losses by nearly two-thirds.

Also Read | JD Vance used his Silicon Valley connections to get Huang back as Nvidia CEO

Asian stock markets rally as AI trade rebounds The optimism spread across Asia, with semiconductor companies and technology stocks leading gains as investors returned to the AI trade.

South Korea's KOSPI jumped more than 6%, with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix surging more than 8% in some trading. Japan's market climbed close to 4%, led by chip equipment manufacturers and semiconductor-linked companies.

Advantest surged 12.5%, Tokyo Electron gained 7.7% and Kioxia advanced 10%. Hyundai Motor rose 10.5%, while LG Electronics and Doosan gained 16% and 14%, respectively.

The MSCI Asia-Pacific equities index climbed 3.9%, heading for its strongest gain since July 31, snapping an eight-day losing streak that had pushed it close to bear-market territory.

Markets in Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore, Wellington, Bangkok and Manila also advanced. Hong Kong, however, lagged the rally as Chinese technology stocks failed to benefit significantly from the global rebound.

Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow jump on Nvidia rally Wall Street witnessed a sharp reversal on Monday as Nvidia's rally triggered renewed buying across technology stocks and lifted the broader market.

The S&P 500 jumped 4.7%, snapping a seven-day losing streak and recovering more than half of its losses from the previous week. The Nasdaq 100 surged 6.9%, moving away from the brink of a bear market, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 3%.

A gauge of semiconductor stocks surged 14%, reflecting the scale of the recovery in AI-linked companies.

The rally marked a dramatic turnaround after the S&P 500 and Dow entered correction territory on Friday.

(With AFP, Reuters, Bloomberg inputs)

Also Read | Before returning as CEO, Jensen Huang told Nvidia board of additional affairs