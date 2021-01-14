TSMC to spend up to $28 billion to deepen tech as Intel founders

The sheer scale of TSMC’s envisioned budget -- more than half its projected revenue for the year -- underscores TSMC’s determination to maintain its dominance and serve its biggest American clients. Shares of the world’s largest contract chipmaker have surged more than 70% since the start of 2020, with investors betting that the likes of Apple Inc. will continue to lean on its widening technological lead over Samsung Electronics Co. The company has become a lynchpin in a plethora of sectors including consumer electronics and automaking, with its chips powering everything from iPhones to fridges and cars.