TTK Healthcare’s Eva brand signs Rashmika Mandanna as ambassador

NEW DELHI: TTK Healthcare-owned women’s deodorant brand Eva has signed actor Rashmika Mandanna as its ambassador. For this it has launched a brand film, featuring the actor. The actor has been signed on for a period of two years and would be the face of its entire fragrance range.
In addition, this announcement is supported by a television commercial. It will use the tagline, “With Eva, special happens".
Mandanna, the company said, has gained success on critical and commercial fronts as she has starred in projects and has a line-up of films.
Representing this young, everyday girl that comes with her share of moments of self-doubt, the film opens with Mandanna seated in the outdoor campus, noticing a theatrical performance by her friends as they practice choreographed dance moves. Just as she is about to join them, she is overcome with self-doubt. But then applies deodorant and joins the group.
The ad has been produced by Dharma Production and creative agency, Curry Nation.
Rashmika Mandanna said, “I have always strongly believed that confidence and positivity comes from within you. I find myself drawn to moments, people and products that exude positivity and uplift me every step of the way. The brand tells a larger story that normalizes moments of self-doubt and self-discovery that occur in every young woman’s journey in life. Partnering with them, a brand that so perfectly represents young Indian girls and their unique and one-of-a-kind personalities as they come of age, is a very fulfilling experience."
Vishal Vyas, head of marketing of the brand, said, “We are grateful to have her on board as the brand ambassador as she brings the newness and fresh perspective to the film and we believe special things happen for the brand with this special partnership."
According to Global Newswire, the Indian perfumes and deodorants market stood at over $970 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 13%, to surpass $2 billion .