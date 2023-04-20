TTK Healthcare shares down by over 1% on delisting of shares from NSE, BSE2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 03:47 PM IST
- The floor price for the delisting offer was fixed at ₹1,051.31 per share, reflecting a discount of around 20 per cent from the stock's closing price on Wednesday.
Pharmaceutical company TTK Healthcare on Thursday said that it has received the necessary approvals to delist its equity shares from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), and BSE.
