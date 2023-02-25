Tube Investments arm Tl Clean Mobility to raise ₹3,000 crore to fuel its EV platform
- Tl Clean Mobility intends to expand its presence in the electric mobility market through both organic and inorganic means
TI Clean Mobility (TICMPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tube Investments India (TII), plans to raise ₹3,000 crore by March 2024 to fund its electric vehicle business. Tube Investments India has already contributed ₹639 crore to this, according to an announcement on Saturday.
