Mumbai's food safety regulator has suspended the licences of six establishments: 5 Spice on Khar Pali Road in Bandra West, Eve in Santacruz, Chaayos in Churchgate, Drogeria Sellers at Sassoon Dock in Colaba, Annadata Cafe in Colaba, and Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd in Fort, with immediate effect after inspections found serious hygiene and safety violations, including cockroach infestations and uncovered dustbins, according to Indian Express.

Advertisement

The action was taken by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), headed by Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, following raids at the establishments.

What FDA found During an inspection of 5 Spice (Sanija Hotels Pvt. Ltd) in Bandra, FDA officials found that the establishment did not have water and food analysis reports. The premises also lacked sufficient space to store food and packaging materials. Inspectors noted damaged walls and floor tiles, uncovered dustbins, cockroaches and drains clogged with leftover food.

Although the regulator did not specify the individual violations found at each of the other establishments, its press note stated that inspections across Mumbai uncovered live cockroaches and flies, along with tea-making equipment that was rusted and unhygienic.

“Dustbins were kept next to food without segregation of wet and dry waste. Raw and cooked food, and vegetarian and non-vegetarian items, were not stored separately. Inspectors also flagged exposed electrical wires and improperly calibrated freezers. Medical fitness certificates and FoSTaC training records of workers were not available,” the report quoted a press note as saying.

Advertisement

The regulator said the violations amounted to breaches of hygiene and sanitation standards prescribed under the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act and Schedule 4 of the 2011 licensing regulations. It termed the lapses a threat to public health.

FDA suspends licences of 4 food establishments after inspecting 54 outlets ahead of Kartiki Wari The Maharashtra FDA has taken action against four establishments in Pandharpur after carrying out surprise inspections at 54 hotels, sweet shops, snack centres, eateries and prasad vendors ahead of the Kartiki Wari pilgrimage, according to PTI.

The inspections were conducted under the regulator's 'Safe Food Safe Maharashtra' campaign to ensure that devotees visiting the temple town have access to safe and quality food, the FDA said on Thursday.

Advertisement

As part of the inspection drive, officials collected 20 samples of fasting food items and prasad and sent them to a laboratory for testing.

The regulator also organised an awareness meeting with wholesale and retail vendors, along with representatives of trader associations. During the meeting, vendors were advised to source fasting food products from certified suppliers, verify expiry dates and labels, use safe drinking water and ensure that food remains properly covered. They were also cautioned against selling stale or contaminated products.

Also Read | Tukaram Mundhe is a ‘rockstar’: Maharashtra FDA Commissioner shares NYT article

FDA Joint Commissioner Shrikant Karkale warned that establishments would face strict action under the Food Safety and Standards Act if laboratory tests found the collected samples to be substandard or adulterated.

Why are food safety inspections being conducted in Pandharpur? The inspections come ahead of Kartiki Wari, one of Maharashtra's major religious gatherings, which draws devotees of Lord Vitthal from across the state to Pandharpur in Solapur district.

Advertisement

The pilgrimage is centred on the ancient Vitthal-Rukmini temple and takes place around Kartiki Ekadashi. With large numbers of devotees visiting the temple town, the FDA has stepped up its food safety checks to prevent the sale of unsafe or poor-quality food during the pilgrimage.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X