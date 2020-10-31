Tupperware comes out of the deep freeze

Tupperware keeps home-cooking fresh. It turns out a boom in home-cooked meals is also freshening up the storied kitchen brand.

Third-quarter sales in the U.S. and Canada were the strongest in over 20 years for the food-storage company. Tupperware’s unglamorous pots and tubs are in demand as consumers prepare more meals at home, while worries about the environment make its reusable products fashionable again.

The company was in serious trouble before Covid-19 hit. Relying on an outdated direct-selling business model to shift goods wasn’t cutting it in the e-commerce era. Social-distancing measures then put an end to its famous Tupperware parties.

The outlook for sales and profit was so poor that there were concerns the company wouldn’t be able to refinance its debt. In June, Tupperware retired part of a $600 million bond maturing next year for 57.5 cents on the dollar.

Now, the Tupperware parties are happening on Zoom, a new management team is slashing costs and debt levels are coming down rapidly as cash flows improve.

Some investors picked up the stock up for 1 times projected earnings at its low point this year. Having rallied 270% this year, it now fetches 11 times. Tupperware’s returns make other pandemic winners look like table scraps.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

