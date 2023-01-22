Turbulence at Go First, SpiceJet may continue3 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 09:26 PM IST
- Lack of funds key hurdle as airlines weather a long crisis that has spilled over into 2023
NEW DELHI : The prolonged air travel disruption caused by the pandemic has taken a heavy toll on airlines, especially two of India’s oldest budget carriers, Go First and SpiceJet, which lacked the funds to weather a long crisis period.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×