Business hurt by withdrawal of security clearance, Turkey’s Celebi tells Delhi HC

Mumbai: Celebi Aviation Holding, a Turkish ground handling and cargo operator, told the Delhi High Court (HC) on Wednesday that India’s decision to scrap the firm’s security clearance was against the principles of natural justice, and that the move had affected its business operations in the country.

It said that its business contracts with airports across India are now being cancelled, after the government last week scrapped the firm’s security clearance citing national security risks.

“Our (Celebi’s) business and contracts have been affected,” said senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, who is representing the Turkish company in the matter. Rohatgi argued that the government's move was in violation of the ‘principles of natural justice’.

India on 15 May withdrew the security clearance of Celebi’s Indian airport services arm, citing national security risks and halting its operations at nine airports, including Delhi and Mumbai. The decision came amid growing demand for boycotting the firm headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey—a country that sided with Pakistan in the recent escalation of tensions with India.

The government revoked the clearance after Turkey publicly backed Pakistan and criticized India’s strikes on terror camps during Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation to the deadly Pakistan-sponsored terror attack on 22 April in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists.

The government, however, stood its ground, asserting that it had the powers to revoke security clearances and it does not need to assign any reasons while protecting the national security and sovereignty of the country.

“No opportunity of hearing given. It was a bolt from the blue. Without hearing, without notice, without reason...,” Rohatgi said.

‘Delicate’ matter Arguing on behalf of the government, solicitor general Tushar Mehta contended that it is dealing with the most ‘delicate’ subject of civil aviation and national security and sovereignty of the nation.

The court, however, asked the government to demonstrate genuine apprehensions in revoking the firm’s security clearance licence. The matter will now be taken up for hearing on Thursday.

Reportedly, Mehta said that an enemy can try 10 times and succeed once, but the country has to succeed all the time to protect its people and its sovereignty.

In a media statement issued on 15 May, Celebi refuted all allegations and said it is a globally operated aviation services company. “Çelebi Aviation India unequivocally refutes all allegations circulating on social media regarding the company’s ownership and operations in India. The company is 65% owned by international institutional investors from across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and Western Europe,” said the company in a media statement.

It added, “Actera Partners II L.P., a Jersey-registered fund holds 50% ownership in Çelebi Havacılık Holding A.Ş. The remaining 15% is held by Alpha Airport Services BV, a Dutch-registered entity.”