Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged the US to lift sanctions imposed in 2020 on its defense industry and called for it to be reinstated in the multi-national F-35 initiative that develops and produces the next generation of military jets.

In a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, Erdogan expressed his expectation for a shift in the US approach that would consider Turkey’s national security interests, according to a statement from his office.

Turkey has been subject to what are known as the CAATSA sanctions since 2020 after it purchased the Russian-made S-400 missile defense system. Its purchase of that technology also prompted Turkey’s removal from the F-35 program due to US security concerns. Erdogan also asked Trump to finalize to the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey.

Erdogan’s call for a renewed partnership with the US is part of Turkey’s broader strategy to recalibrate its foreign policy, seeking stronger relations with Western allies while balancing its interests with Russia.

President Trump has reshaped US foreign policy since coming to power, pressuring the European Union to increase defense spending while pursuing closure ties with Russia. Snubbed by the previous US administration, Erdogan is now seeking to capitalize on changes in Washington’s approach.

In the statement, Erdogan also voiced support for Trump’s efforts to mediate in the Russia-Ukraine war.

The two leaders also discussed Syria, where Erdogan reiterated the importance of lifting sanctions and restoring stability in the region. A key priority for the Turkish leader is the return of refugees to Syria.

