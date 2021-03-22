Turmoil in Turkish lira may impact Dabur's business

MUMBAI: With the sharp fall in Turkish currency on Monday, Dabur India may see an impact on its business, according to Abneesh Roy, analyst, Edelweiss Securities.

“Two Indian consumer companies Dabur India and Jubilant Foodworks may be see impact, although small, due to weakness of Turkish lira," Roy said.

Turkey contributes 3-4% to Dabur India’s consolidated business, Roy added. Jubilant Foodworks has exposure to the region via its acquisition last month of DO Eurasia (Turkey, Russia Dominos Franchise).

"However, Turkey's contribution to profitability and revenues of Jubilant Foodworks is limited to have an impact on financials. Also, it is an associate investment at this point," Roy said.

Turkey’s lira slumped 15% to near its all-time low following President Tayyip Erdogan’s shock weekend decision to oust a hawkish central bank governor and install a like-minded critic of high interest rates. The currency tumbled to as low as 8.4850 versus the dollar, from 7.2185 on Friday, back to levels touched in early November when it reached an intraday record of 8.58. It last changed hands at 8.0749.

Goldman Sachs and others had expected a sharp dive in the lira and Turkish assets given the new governor’s dovish and even unorthodox views, and what was seen as the latest damage to the bank’s credibility amid years of policy interference that has dogged the major emerging market economy.

More than 150 companies with Indian capital have registered businesses in Turkey in the form of joint-ventures, trade and representative offices. These include Polyplex, GMR Infrastructure, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance, Ispat, Aditya Birla Group, Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd, Jain Irrigation, Wipro, and Dabur.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

