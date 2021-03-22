Turmoil in Turkish lira may impact Dabur's business

Turkey’s lira slumped 15% to near its all-time low following President Tayyip Erdogan’s shock weekend decision to oust a hawkish central bank governor and install a like-minded critic of high interest rates. The currency tumbled to as low as 8.4850 versus the dollar, from 7.2185 on Friday, back to levels touched in early November when it reached an intraday record of 8.58. It last changed hands at 8.0749.