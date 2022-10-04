Turnaround time of flights under DGCA watch to ensure aircraft safety

The regulator had also conducted a special audit of airlines in July-August following a spurt in incidents related to technical glitches. DGCA had said that the primary reason for increased engineering-related incidents was due to insufficient certifying staff who failed to detect faults or defects in aircraft and report it properly. The regulator had then directed the airlines to appoint required type-rated certifying staff at all stations to ensure that any defect in an aircraft is properly rectified before it is certified for operations.