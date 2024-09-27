Turning OpenAI into a real business is tearing it apart

OpenAI has also been evolving into a more normal business, as Altman has described it, since his return. The company, which has grown to 1,700 employees from 770 last November, this year appointed its first chief financial officer and chief product officer. It added people with corporate and military backgrounds to its board of directors. It is seeking to raise $6.5 billion from backers including Microsoft, Apple and Nvidia. And OpenAI is increasingly focused on building out its product offerings, which some longtime employees say takes focus from pure research.