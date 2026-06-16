Mumbai: Turtlemint Ltd, an insurance technology platform, is set to raise ₹883 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) priced at a valuation about half its 2022 peak, as the venture-backed firm joins a few tech companies braving the public markets amid the West Asia war.
Turtlemint bets on AI transformation as IPO values firm well below 2022 peak
SummaryInsuretech platform Turtlemint is launching its IPO at roughly $475 million, about half its 2022 funding valuation, to raise ₹883 crore in a market that has seen few tech listings in recent months.
Mumbai: Turtlemint Ltd, an insurance technology platform, is set to raise ₹883 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) priced at a valuation about half its 2022 peak, as the venture-backed firm joins a few tech companies braving the public markets amid the West Asia war.
About the Author
Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More