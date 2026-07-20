Turtlemint expects FY27 profit after tax despite seasonality-led quarterly volatility

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions Ltd, which turned profitable in its first earnings report post-listing, expects to end FY27 profitable despite some loss-making quarters, a top executive of the firm said.
"FY27 is expected to be a profitable year. Last fiscal, at a consolidated level, we reported a loss of approximately ₹184 crore. For FY27, we are targeting full-year profitability. There may still be some loss-making quarters because of seasonality, but on an annual basis, we expect to be PAT positive," Dhirendra Mahyavanshi, managing director and chief executive officer, Turtlemint, told Mint in an interview on Saturday.
The Mumbai-based insurtech reported an adjusted Ebitda of ₹2.9 crore and a profit after tax of ₹3 crore for the March quarter, its first profitable quarter ever.