NEW DELHI: Television advertising recovered in 2022, with advertisement volumes rising 26% last year, when compared to 2019, as per a report by TAM Media Research. Ad volumes saw sluggish growth in 2019 and 2020, with 2021 marginally better. The report titled ‘Rewinding Y2022 For Television Advertising’ said the lowest average ad volumes were observed in the second quarter of 2022 but that, too, was 10% higher compared to the same quarter of year 2021.

Average ad volumes per day rose 3% in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2022 compared to the second quarter. It said the figures were based on secondages for TV and took into account commercial ads only, excluding promos and social advertisements.

Television ad volumes accounted for 9.2% of share in October 2022 due to the festival season. June, though, was the month with the lowest percentage of ad volume share in both 2022 and 2021.

The food & beverages sector topped the list of ads with 21% share of ad volumes followed by services which had a 16% share.

FMCG players dominated the list of the top 10 advertisers with Reckitt Benckiser leading. Six out of top 10 brands were from Reckitt Benckiser portfolio, and three brands from HUL in 2022. Godrej Consumer Products, Coca Cola India and Procter & Gamble were the others in the list of top 10 advertisers with positive rank shift compared to 2021 and Coca Cola India was a new entrant in the top 10 advertisers’ list. It said that mosquito repellents saw the highest increase in categories in terms of ad secondages with a growth of 113%. Toilet soaps and toilet floor cleaner categories maintained their top two positions during 2022 and 2021, with more than 4% share of the entire ad volumes, while aerated soft drinks moved up seven spots to achieve to the eight rank in 2022 displacing washing powders and liquids.