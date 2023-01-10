TV ad volumes see 26% growth in 2022 over 2019: Report1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2023, 05:32 PM IST
The food & beverages sector topped the list of ads with 21% share of ad volumes followed by services which had a 16% share.
NEW DELHI: Television advertising recovered in 2022, with advertisement volumes rising 26% last year, when compared to 2019, as per a report by TAM Media Research. Ad volumes saw sluggish growth in 2019 and 2020, with 2021 marginally better. The report titled ‘Rewinding Y2022 For Television Advertising’ said the lowest average ad volumes were observed in the second quarter of 2022 but that, too, was 10% higher compared to the same quarter of year 2021.