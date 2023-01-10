TV ad volumes see 26% growth in 2022 over 2019: Report

FMCG players dominated the list of the top 10 advertisers with Reckitt Benckiser leading. Six out of top 10 brands were from Reckitt Benckiser portfolio, and three brands from HUL in 2022. Godrej Consumer Products, Coca Cola India and Procter & Gamble were the others in the list of top 10 advertisers with positive rank shift compared to 2021 and Coca Cola India was a new entrant in the top 10 advertisers’ list. It said that mosquito repellents saw the highest increase in categories in terms of ad secondages with a growth of 113%. Toilet soaps and toilet floor cleaner categories maintained their top two positions during 2022 and 2021, with more than 4% share of the entire ad volumes, while aerated soft drinks moved up seven spots to achieve to the eight rank in 2022 displacing washing powders and liquids.