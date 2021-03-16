TV maker SPPL announces Rs300 crore investment in India to increase capacities

SPPL is the brand licensee for international TV companies such as Kodak and Thomson. The company said the investment would help Kodak’s HD LED TVs “disrupt the market" and help address consumers’ work from home needs. The company’s TVs will connect to other smart home devices and it will also develop a mobile application to integrate TVs and appliances, which will work through voice commands. In a conversation with Mint earlier, Marwah said the company is tying up with Google for the AndroidTV platform as well.