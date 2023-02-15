TV, print media ads to touch ₹62k crore in 2023: Madison
Overall advertising expenditure (adex), rose from ₹74,231 crore in 2021 to ₹89,803 crore in 2022
New Delhi: While digital advertising fast outpaces traditional advertisements, ad spending on traditional media is expected to reach ₹62,000 crore in 2023, up 10% from last year, according to estimates by local media agency network Madison.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×