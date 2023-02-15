New Delhi: While digital advertising fast outpaces traditional advertisements, ad spending on traditional media is expected to reach ₹62,000 crore in 2023, up 10% from last year, according to estimates by local media agency network Madison.

The ‘Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023’ released on Wednesday said television will account for 32% of traditional advertising at ₹33,500 crore, followed by print with a 19% share to ₹20,133 crore.

Digital ads, which has been growing faster than ever, will account for ₹43,036 crore of all advertising spends, up 25% from 2022.

Overall advertising expenditure (adex), rose from ₹74,231 crore in 2021 to ₹89,803 crore in 2022, recording the second highest growth in the last two decades. Adex is expected to grow 16% to cross the ₹1 trillion mark in 2023.

Digital advertising pipped TV (34%) with a 38% share to grab the largest medium. Traditional adex grew by 14%, and digital grew by 35%. TV grew less than expected at 9% versus projections of 14%.

“Media habits of Indians are rapidly changing and this is reflected in our adex numbers and commentary. Advertisers who ignore these changes will do so at their own peril," Sam Balsara, chairman of Madison World, said.

Over the last two years, digital adex has doubled in size from ₹16,974 crore to ₹ 34,405 crore and out of home advertising or OOH has registered a 68% increase, crossing 2019 levels, and contributing 4% to adex, the report added.

From an overall advertising perspective, including digital, fast-moving consumer goods brands continued to be the largest contributor to advertisement spending, but its share fell from 38% in 2020 to 32% in 2022.

E-commerce established itself as the second biggest category for ad expenditure with a 14% share in 2022, from 4.9% in 2019.

Top five advertisers in adex were Hindustan Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser, Reliance Industries, fantasy sports company Dream11 and confectionary firm Mondelez International.

Due to the funding winter, advertising by startups is likely to shrink further. In 2021, 15 startups featured in the top 50 list for ad spending, which was down to 11 last year.