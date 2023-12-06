TV18 Broadcast Limited announced on Wednesday, December 6 TV18 and e-Eighteen.com Limited (E18, which owns and operates Moneycontrol news website and app) will merge with Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

The proposed scheme will consolidate TV and digital news businesses of the Network18 group in one company and will help create India's largest platform-agnostic news media magnate, said Network18 in a statement on Wednesday.

The platform is said to have a wide footprint across languages, encompassing both TV and digital mediums. The merger will likely enable Network18 to consolidate and further grow its business. This will present a unique opportunity to all shareholders to participate in the media business of the group through one listed entity.

