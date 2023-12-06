comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Dec 06 2023 15:52:23
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.8 0.15%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 608.1 -0.05%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 224.4 0.9%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 722.4 1.99%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 281.15 -1.52%
Business News/ Companies / News/  TV18 and E-18 to merge with Network 18; entity to consolidate TV, digital news businesses
Back Back

TV18 and E-18 to merge with Network 18; entity to consolidate TV, digital news businesses

 Livemint

The proposed scheme will consolidate TV and digital news businesses of the Network18 group in one company and will help create India's largest platform-agnostic news media magnate, said Network18 in a statement on Wednesday.

Network18 will merge with TV18 and E-18 (Chacko has also been made the custodian of Brand Network18, the release said. )Premium
Network18 will merge with TV18 and E-18 (Chacko has also been made the custodian of Brand Network18, the release said. )

TV18 Broadcast Limited announced on Wednesday, December 6 TV18 and e-Eighteen.com Limited (E18, which owns and operates Moneycontrol news website and app) will merge with Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

The proposed scheme will consolidate TV and digital news businesses of the Network18 group in one company and will help create India's largest platform-agnostic news media magnate, said Network18 in a statement on Wednesday.

The platform is said to have a wide footprint across languages, encompassing both TV and digital mediums. The merger will likely enable Network18 to consolidate and further grow its business. This will present a unique opportunity to all shareholders to participate in the media business of the group through one listed entity.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 06 Dec 2023, 07:36 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App