TV18 and E-18 to merge with Network 18; entity to consolidate TV, digital news businesses
The proposed scheme will consolidate TV and digital news businesses of the Network18 group in one company and will help create India's largest platform-agnostic news media magnate, said Network18 in a statement on Wednesday.
TV18 Broadcast Limited announced on Wednesday, December 6 TV18 and e-Eighteen.com Limited (E18, which owns and operates Moneycontrol news website and app) will merge with Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
