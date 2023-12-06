TV18 Broadcast Limited announced on Wednesday, December 6 that TV18 and e-Eighteen.com Limited will merge with Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. E-18 owns and operates Moneycontrol news website and app.
The proposed scheme will consolidate the TV and digital news businesses of the Network18 group in one company and help create India's largest platform-agnostic news media magnate, said Network18 in a statement.
The platform is said to have a wide footprint across languages, encompassing both TV and digital mediums. The merger will likely enable Network18 to consolidate and further grow its business. This will present a unique opportunity for all shareholders to participate in the media business of the group through one listed entity, the statement added.
