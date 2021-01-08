TVS Capital raises nearly 2,000 cr for third PE fund

“The fund has successfully closed its extended fundraise with an overall assets under management (AUM) of ₹1,550 crore in the blind pool. With a potential co-investment pool of approximately ₹450 crore, the total AUM for the fund would stand at ₹2,000 crore. This makes TVS Capital Funds the largest rupee-only capital fund, only through domestic sources, empowering next-gen entrepreneurs in India," Gopal Srinivasan, managing director and chairman, TVS Capital Funds, said.