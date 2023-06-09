TVS Credit raises Rs480 crore from Premji Invest2 min read 09 Jun 2023, 09:26 PM IST
The primary capital raised will be utilized by TVS Credit to expand its customer base in new markets, strengthen its channel partner network, and advance its digitization efforts
TVS Credit Services Limited, the captive financing arm of TVS Motor Company, on Friday said it has raised Rs. 480 crores by Premji Invest, a prominent investment firm. Through a combination of primary and secondary investments, Premji Invest will acquire a 9.7% equity stake in TVS Credit for Rs. 737 crores, the company said.
