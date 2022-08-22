TVS Electronics to acquire business, IP rights of GTID Solutions Development

In Q1FY23, TVS Electronics posted a net profit of ₹3.80 crore compared to a loss of ₹49 lakh in Q1FY22. The company had posted a net profit of ₹4.49 crore in March 2022 quarter. Total revenue stood at ₹86.86 crore in Q1 of this fiscal against ₹54.46 crore in Q1FY22 and ₹88.86 crore in Q4FY22.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}