Lakshmi Venu, daughter of TVS Motor chairman emeritus Venu Srinivasan, has approached the Madras High Court seeking what she describes as her rightful share of the family's joint assets, escalating a dispute over ownership and inheritance within the TVS dynasty.

Advertisement

Also Read | Equal heir? Lakshmi Venu takes TVS partition fight to Madras HC

In her petition, Lakshmi Venu has sought a formal division of assets belonging to her father's branch of the TVS family, along with access to documents detailing the family's wealth. The suit follows a legal notice she sent to her father on November 16, seeking what she called a fair and lawful partition.

According to a statement issued on her behalf, efforts to settle the matter through private discussions failed after her father's response did not recognise her claims.

"Having exhausted every effort at an amicable dialogue, she has been left with no choice but to approach the Hon'ble Court," the statement said.

What is Lakshmi Venu seeking in the TVS family wealth dispute? At the heart of the dispute is how the assets of the Venu Srinivasan branch should be divided among family members.

Advertisement

Lakshmi has argued that the earlier restructuring of the wider TVS Group did not amount to a formal division of the joint family wealth within her father's branch. She has also alleged that beneficial interests have become concentrated in favour of her brother, Sudarshan Venu, who heads TVS Motor.

Also Read | Lakshmi Venu moves Madras HC for partition of Venu Srinivasan family assets

Her petition seeks a partition of the family assets and access to records that she says have been withheld despite repeated requests.

The suit also invokes the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, particularly the 2005 amendment that recognised daughters as coparceners by birth in Mitakshara Hindu joint families, giving them rights equal to sons in ancestral coparcenary property, subject to applicable legal conditions.

The family dispute is not directed at the daily operations of TVS companies, Lakshmi has clarified. She has said she wants the businesses to continue growing and believes any division of assets can be carried out in an orderly manner.

Advertisement

Venu Srinivasan's side disputes Lakshmi's claims The two sides have offered different accounts of the family's earlier settlements.

According to a Business Today report, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Venu Srinivasan, said written agreements reached in 2017, 2020 and 2024 had settled questions of ownership and management.

Also Read | Who is Lakshmi Venu and why is she seeking partition of TVS family assets?

He described the latest legal challenge as an attempt to reopen arrangements that family members had voluntarily accepted.

The central question is whether those agreements divided only the management and control of businesses or also settled ownership of the underlying family assets.

Lakshmi's mother, Mallika Srinivasan, who chairs tractor maker TAFE, has publicly supported her daughter. She said Lakshmi had a legitimate claim to the family wealth equal to that of her brother.

Advertisement

"As a mother, to me, a son and daughter are equal in every respect. I do believe that Lakshmi has a legitimate share of the family assets, not unequal to that of Sudarshan's," Mallika said.

Which TVS companies are involved in the family dispute? Founded by T.V. Sundaram Iyengar in 1911, the TVS Group has grown into a sprawling business network with interests in automobiles, two-wheelers, auto components, farm equipment and financial services.

Also Read | Sundaram Clayton appoints Lakshmi Venu, Sudarshan Venu as joint managing directors

The wider family business was historically divided among four principal branches. A restructuring between 2020 and 2022 aligned different businesses with these branches.

The present dispute concerns the Venu Srinivasan branch and family interests held through structures including the VS Trust and stakes associated with:

TVS Motor Company: The two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer led by Sudarshan Venu.

TVS Holdings: The group's holding company.

TVS Credit Services: Its financial services business.

Sundaram-Clayton: An automotive components company. Lakshmi is vice-chairman of TAFE, while Venu Srinivasan is chairman emeritus of TVS Motor.

Advertisement

A Yale graduate with a doctorate in engineering management from the University of Warwick, Lakshmi has held senior positions across the group's businesses.

The court battle now puts a spotlight on a question facing several Indian business families: how should wealth built across generations be divided when questions of inheritance and control come into conflict?

About the Author Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and g...Read More ✕ Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph.

She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict.

Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations.

Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.