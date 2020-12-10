TVS family to align group ownership structure in new arrangement

Mumbai: In a new family arrangement potentially involving changes in the promoter stakes across several group companies, the members of the TVS family have agreed to subscribe to the terms of a memorandum of family arrangement, the listed TVS Group companies said in their regulatory filings on Thursday.

“Various members of the TVS family felt that the ownership of shares in various companies / businesses should align and synchronize with the management of the respective companies, as is currently being done. Keeping this objective in mind, the members of the TVS family have today agreed to subscribe to the terms of a memorandum of family arrangement in order to record the terms of the family arrangement so agreed upon," the companies said in regulatory filing on December 10.

Senior nominated members of the TVS family shall now deliberate on how best to further implement this arrangement, the note added.

The current promoters and shareholders of the TVS Holding Companies primarily consist of the third and fourth generations of the founder, T.V. Sundaram Iyengar, who founded the company in 1911 in Tamil Nadu.

Over the last 110 years, the parent company grew into a conglomerate comprising more than 50 group companies with a combined turnover of over $6.5 billion.

The members of the TVS family have been managing the various TVS Group entities that operate in diversified sectors ranging from automobiles to electronics and textiles.

Listed group companies such as TVS Motor Company Ltd, Sundaram-Clayton Ltd, Sundaram Fasteners Ltd, TVS Electronics Ltd, TVS Srichakra Ltd, among others have assured that the new family arrangement shall not affect the management and functioning of the respective companies, and they do not envisage any royalty or brand usage payments from the respective operating businesses to the TVS family members and their holding companies.

The stock exchange filings did not disclose the details of the changes in the promoter holding structure.

While Sundaram-Clayton Ltd owns 57.40% in TVS Motor Company, promoter companies managed by the family members own 75% in the former. This includes promoters companies T V Sundaram Iyengar & Sons Ltd, Sundaram Industries Pvt Ltd, Southern Roadways Pvt Ltd and Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd own 18.82%, 29.96%, 14.98% and 11.24% respectively in Sundaram-Clayton Ltd.

