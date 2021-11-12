TVS Group’s logistics arm gears up for 3,000 cr IPO

In the last three months, TVS SCS raised nearly ₹1,600 crore from private investors. This included the ₹590 crore raised in October from a fund managed by Exor, the Europe-based diversified holding company controlled by the Agnelli family. In September, it raised ₹1,000 crore from Kotak Special Situations Fund. Of this, ₹800 crore was raised by a promoter entity of R. Dinesh, managing director of TVS SCS, to buy out Canadian pension fund CDPQ’s stake in the company and help the TVS family consolidate its holding.