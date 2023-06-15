New Delhi: TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks (TVS ILP) that provides logistics and warehousing solutions has partnered packaged food company Nestlé to establish a warehouse in Coimbatore that will expand the FMCG company’s supply chain capabilities in the region.

The facility will serve as a cold storage unit, providing the ideal environment for perishable goods and items requiring controlled temperatures. To be sure, Nestle India sells packaged foods and beverages under brands such as Maggi, Milkmaid, Kit-Kat etc.

“The stand-alone building, encompassing an area of 1.31 lakh square feet, has been thoughtfully designed to meet Nestlé’s specific requirements, enhancing their supply chain capabilities in the region. Located conveniently along the Palladam-Cochin Road, in the Sulur area, the facility enjoys excellent connectivity and is strategically positioned within the Sulur Warehousing Cluster. This prime location will provide Nestlé with a competitive advantage in serving customers in the surrounding areas and capturing the lucrative South market," TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks, part of the TVS Mobility group, said in statement.

“We are confident that the strategically located warehouse in Coimbatore will serve as a critical link in our supply chain, enabling us to ensure seamless and timely delivery to our esteemed distributors and valued consumers," said a Nestlé India spokesperson.

TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks has a presence in 11 cities across India; it plans to establish 20 million square feet of warehousing and logistics space by 2027. “The partnership with Nestlé is a significant milestone for us as we help one of the world’s largest FMCG company to meet their warehousing needs. This warehouse will help Nestlé expand its presence in the South market by ensuring timely delivery of products in the best condition. This partnership also marks our strong foothold in the market and we look forward to forging more partnerships in Coimbatore and contribute to local job creation in the process," Manikandan Ramachandran, COO at TVS ILP, said.