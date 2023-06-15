Nestlé partners TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks to open Coimbatore warehouse1 min read 15 Jun 2023, 05:23 PM IST
The facility will serve as a cold storage unit, providing the ideal environment for perishable goods and items requiring controlled temperatures
New Delhi: TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks (TVS ILP) that provides logistics and warehousing solutions has partnered packaged food company Nestlé to establish a warehouse in Coimbatore that will expand the FMCG company’s supply chain capabilities in the region.
