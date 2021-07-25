Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >TVS launches BSVI version of NTORQ 125 scooter in Nepal

TVS launches BSVI version of NTORQ 125 scooter in Nepal

Premium
TVS Motor NTORQ 125
1 min read . 10:35 PM IST Livemint

The RT-Fi technology is specially designed to ensure an enjoyable racing experience in all driving conditions

TVS Motor Company on Sunday said it has launched BS-VI compliant NTORQ 125 scooter, which comes with race tuned fuel injection (RT-Fi), in Nepal. The company has developed two versions of BS-VI Fi platforms, namely, RT-Fi (Race Tuned Fuel injection) and ET-Fi (Ecothrust Fuel injection).

TVS Motor Company on Sunday said it has launched BS-VI compliant NTORQ 125 scooter, which comes with race tuned fuel injection (RT-Fi), in Nepal. The company has developed two versions of BS-VI Fi platforms, namely, RT-Fi (Race Tuned Fuel injection) and ET-Fi (Ecothrust Fuel injection).

The RT-Fi technology is specially designed to ensure an enjoyable racing experience in all driving conditions, the company noted. Commenting on the launch,TVS Motor Company President – International Business R Dilip said the scooter model has made its mark as the most loved and accepted scooter brand in Nepal.

The RT-Fi technology is specially designed to ensure an enjoyable racing experience in all driving conditions, the company noted. Commenting on the launch,TVS Motor Company President – International Business R Dilip said the scooter model has made its mark as the most loved and accepted scooter brand in Nepal.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"With the transition to BS-VI, we have taken this opportunity to introduce two Fi Technology platforms. TVS NTORQ 125 is the only scooter to be equipped with RT-Fi platform. The superior performance will be complemented by better real throttle feel," he added. The accentuated ride experience, which is a testimony to the racing heritage of the scooter, will delight young customers in the market, Dilip stated.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Vodafone faces an existential question after SC ruling

Premium

Sensex opens marginally lower; L&T and Bajaj Finance top losers

Premium

Bajaj Auto exports its way out of a slump

Premium

Carlyle may not play ball in contentious deal for PNB Housing

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!