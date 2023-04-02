TVS Motor’s big global gamble1 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 11:06 PM IST
After emerging from decades of product-related challenges recently, is the firm overreaching with its global ambitions?
In 2013, when TVS Motor Co. Ltd (TVS) launched its HLX motorcycle model, specifically designed for the African market, it was hoping to address a pain point people on the continent faced: last-mile connectivity. Most nations in Africa had very poor public transport infrastructure and people struggled to commute. Over time, this had given rise to the use of motorcycles as taxis but existing models were not designed for that. They were not durable (to carry four people), reliable (they broke down often, impacting incomes) or fuel-efficient (which was critical as each bike covered 200km a day). HLX addressed these shortcomings. A few weeks ago, its sales crossed three million units in Africa.