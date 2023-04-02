TVS Motor’s big global gamble

According to Ambit Capital, TVS, which has 50% of exposure to premium motorcycles and 40% exposure to scooters, is relatively better placed as demand for these products emanates from urban centres. Its electric vehicle, IQube, is also doing well, selling 10,000 units a month — as of February, it had racked up a 19% market share. Unlike in the case of four-stroke technology or premium bikes, TVS is a first mover with respect to EVs. “We began working on our EV a decade ago. What we have in the market is the second generation IQube with a more advanced battery set up," says Manu Saxena, senior vice president, Future Mobility, at TVS Motor. It is the only legacy player to effectively challenge the new-age EV manufacturers.