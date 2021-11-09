Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TVS Motor clarifies on reports of fundraising for EV subsidiary, stock slips from highs

TVS Motor Company
1 min read . 12:45 PM IST Livemint

  • TVS Motor said that there is no such negotiation taking place. The company is yet to incorporate the subsidiary for electric mobility business

Two-wheeler maker TVS Motor on Tuesday issued a clarification statement on media reports with respect to the company looking for PE investments in proposed EV subsidiary. TVS said that there is no such negotiation taking place as it is yet to incorporate the subsidiary for electric mobility business.

“At the Board Meeting held on 21st October 2021, approval was granted for incorporation of a Wholly owned subsidiary to undertake its electric mobility business and the same was duly intimated to the Stock exchanges. We have not yet incorporated the subsidiary," TVS Motor informed in an exchange filing today.

Shares of TVS Motor slipped a bit from highs but were still trading with gains of over 3% at 738 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's session after issuing the clarification. “In view of the aforesaid, it appears that the trading movement in shares is purely market driven," TVS added as the stock had zoomed over 11% in Tuesday's early deals on the fundraising buzz.

A news report by The Economic Times had suggested that TVS Motor is in talks with a clutch of global private equity investors to raise $300-500 million ( 2,220-3,700 crore) for its electric vehicle subsidiary at a valuation of $3.5-4 billion. The report added that TVS is seeking to raise the funds from pure financial investors and has no plans to onboard strategic investors.

