TVS Motor profit jumps 46% to ₹468 cr in Q11 min read 25 Jul 2023, 12:14 AM IST
The two-wheeler maker expects its EV sales to surpass 25,000 units in August despite the reduction in FAME-II subsidies. It expects EV contribution margins to keep improving with higher top-line growth
New Delhi: TVS Motor Co., the Bengaluru-based two-wheeler manufacturer, posted robust financial results in the quarter ended 30 June, with its net profit at ₹468 crore, up 46% from ₹321 crore a year earlier.
