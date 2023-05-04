TVS to export electric vehicles in FY24

“We will continue to invest in new products, with many new launches in EV and internal combustion-engine variants this fiscal. The company will also enhance the volume of Ronin and Jupiter and focus sharply on premium products, material cost reduction, and reducing fixed costs. We aim to deliver better Ebitda in FY24 and are confident of outperforming the industry", Desikan said on a post-earnings conference call. “We have an opportunity to scale up to much higher capacities in EVs and will look at international markets in parallel. We are entering new segments and have to ensure we get our new products right too," he added.

