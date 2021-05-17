TVS Motor Co. Ltd – country’s second largest scooter manufacturer – on Monday announced that its popular offering, Ntorq 125, has crossed 1 lakh exports mark in the international market. The Venu Srinivasan led company has been focusing on exports to increase volumes and boost margins in the past few years.

“In 2018, TVS Ntorq 125 was launched as the first Bluetoothconnected scooter in India and has since secured its place like no other. Over the years, the brand has become synonymous with industry-first technology, unrivalled style and superior performance in select international markets. Today, TVS NTORQ 125 is present in 19 countries across South Asia, Latin America, Middle East, and ASEAN," the company said in a statement.

It further added that TVS Ntorq 125 boasts of superior performance backed by TVS racing pedigree and is the first scooter to be equipped with Race-Tuned Fuel Injection (RT-Fi). It premieres the TVS SmartXonnect, an innovative Bluetooth-enabled technology paired to an exclusive TVS Connect mobile app.

“We are delighted that our smart scooter, TVS NTORQ 125, has achieved the 1 lakh sales milestone in international markets. Since its launch, the scooter has become a favourite among Gen Z customers globally. The scooter’s striking appearance, connected technology and superior performance have been a hallmark of the TVS NTORQ 125 brand experience. This achievement is a reinforcement of our commitment to grow the TVS NTORQ brand by setting benchmarks in innovation and creating aspiration for customers," said KN Radhakrishnan, director and chief executive, TVS Motor Company.

In March this year, TVS reported 1 lakh exports of its motorcycles and scooters for the first time. An increase in motorcycle sales in key markets across the globe has significantly contributed to this achievement, according to the company.

“TVS Motor Company has a presence in over 60 countries in geographies across Africa, South East Asia, Indian Sub-Continent, Central and Latin America and is seeking to enter more markets in Europe and North America as well," the company said in a statement.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.