TVS Motor exports 1 lakh units of its Ntorq125 scooter

“We are delighted that our smart scooter, TVS NTORQ 125, has achieved the 1 lakh sales milestone in international markets. Since its launch, the scooter has become a favourite among Gen Z customers globally. The scooter’s striking appearance, connected technology and superior performance have been a hallmark of the TVS NTORQ 125 brand experience. This achievement is a reinforcement of our commitment to grow the TVS NTORQ brand by setting benchmarks in innovation and creating aspiration for customers," said KN Radhakrishnan, director and chief executive, TVS Motor Company.

