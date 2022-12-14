TVS Motor financing arm looks to raise $150 million1 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2022, 08:57 PM IST
The deal is expected to value the Chennai-based non-banking financial company at around $800 million.
MUMBAI : TVS Credit Services Ltd, the vehicle financing arm of TVS Motor Co., is planning to raise about $150 million through a share sale that may see some of its existing investors pare their holdings, said two people with knowledge of the development.