TVS Motor financing arm looks to raise $150 million

TVS Credit’s other shareholders include housing finance company HDFC Ltd, which has about 6.1% stake, and Phi Capital which holds around 4% stake in the company, according to VCCEdge. Employees also hold some stake in the company. “The process is still early," the second person cited above said, referring to the planned fundraising. He said investor bids are expected in January. The planned share sale in TVS Credit comes as parent TVS Motor separately engages in discussions to raise $500-600 million as part of its electric vehicle push, Mint reported on 6 June. TVS Credit was started in 2009 when it secured a licence from the Reserve Bank of India. In FY22, TVS Credit extended total loans of about ₹12,533 crore, up from ₹8,627 crore in the previous year, according to its annual report. Nearly 31% of the loans sanctioned in FY22 were for two- wheeler purchases, while around 27% was for tractors. TVS Credit also provides loans for used cars and used commercial vehicles, in addition to businesses, consumer durable purchases and personal loans, as per its 2021-22 annual report.