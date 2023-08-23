‘TVS Motor is investing in a future for EVs over 5-10 yrs’3 min read 23 Aug 2023, 11:28 PM IST
Dubai: TVS Motor Co., maker of the iQube electric scooter, only the second best-selling electric two-wheeler after Ola Electric, is expanding its play in the e-two-wheeler market with the launch of its first born-electric two-wheeler, a crossover between a motorcycle and a scooter which is aimed at young customers in the premium-end of the Indian and international electric two-wheeler markets. The launch of TVS X will be followed by the introduction of the latest generation of iQube EV, as well as more products in electric three-wheeler cargo and even electric bicycle space, Sudarshan Venu, managing director, TVS Motor, said.