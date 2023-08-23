‘TVS Motor is investing in a future for EVs over 5-10 yrs’

“Electric (vehicles) are very important to TVS’s future and we are investing heavily in that. Climate change is one of the most important factors that’s driving the world today and an important global theme. Within that, we are trying to do our best in mobility to embrace the opportunity, to embrace the trends and mega trends that climate change creates. That is why over the next five to 10 years, we believe in a very exciting future for electric and we’re investing in that. We’ve been investing in electric for over 10 years and therefore the iQube been extremely well received and is growing. Now we’re showing a product which showcases the capability, technology and vision of TVS and what we can do with it. The TVS X is positioned for GenZ and millennial buyers. From here, we will expand our distribution. From 300 touchpoints at present we will go to 1,000 and eventually all our dealers will carry electric vehicles. We’re launching electric three-wheelers for passengers and cargo, and there’ll be more e-two wheelers as well. We are investing in electrification and a majority of our capex is going towards it," Venu said when asked what is behind its strategy of investing aggressively in EVs even as other companies have a more cautious outlook.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}