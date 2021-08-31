TVS Motor Company launched TVS ‘Built To Order’ (BTO) platform, marking its foray into the factory customisation and personalisation platform, the company announced in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The new business vertical, the TVS BTO platform will empower the customers to customise and personalise their vehicles when making a purchase, which will be built directly at the factory as per their requirement(s). This further strengthens the company's commitment to introducing first-in-class technologies and class-leading features in the segment.

TVS 'Built To Order' platform will debut with TVS Motor Company's flagship motorcycle, TVS Apache RR 310.

Customers can select pre-set kits, graphic options, rim colour options, and personalized race numbers. The kits, namely, Dynamic and Race, offer an array of features that further accentuate performance and styling as per customers' usage and needs. This platform will be introduced across other product portfolios from the stable of TVS Motor Company in a phased manner.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Meghashyam Dighole, Head - (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of the new business vertical, the TVS ‘Built To Order’ (BTO), our first factory Customise-Personalise platform. Each customer has a unique riding style and expression. This platform empowers our customers to customise and personalise their machines as per their requirements."

