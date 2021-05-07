New Delhi: TVS Motor Company on Friday said it along with Sundaram Clayton and its group companies have pledged ₹40 crore to support the nationwide efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The funds will be utilised to provide lifesaving supplies such as oxygen concentrators, PPE Kits, medicines and medical equipment across the country.

This initiative is undertaken by Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), the social arm of TVS Motor Company and Sundaram-Clayton Ltd.

As part of this initiative, the company will supply 2,000 oxygen concentrators to hospitals and health centres and over 20,000 food packets per day for essential services workers in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

This will be supported by the distribution of over a million face masks, thousands of oximeters and PPE kits, hand sanitisers and essential medicines to more than 500 government health centres and hospitals in these states, it added.

Additionally, the company will continue to facilitate all possible assistance to COVID-19 care centres in rural areas across the country.

"We are experiencing an unprecedented crisis due to the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak in our country. This situation demands that we unify our efforts towards mitigating the severe impact of the pandemic," TVS Motor Company Chairman Venu Srinivasan said.

The company is working with the government to provide assistance to various health centres in rural India and create easy medical accessibility at the grassroots, he added.

"We are focused on doing whatever it takes to alleviate and enhance the quality of lives of the communities we serve, as we have done in our 100-year history," Srinivasan noted.

The company said it is also working closely with two hospitals in Chennai: Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Stanley Medical College Hospital, to support them with supplies and aid their effort in treating COVID-19 patients.

TVS Motor has already announced that it will fully cover all employees' medical expenses towards COVID-19 treatment.

Having vaccinated all employees above 45 years, as a next step, the company will ramp up its effort to extend the vaccination drive for everyone above the age of 18, it said.

TVS Motor had earlier announced a contribution of ₹60 crore towards relief efforts across various states during the first wave of COVID-19 last year.

Over the past year, the company said it has provided close to 20 lakh food packets and over 10 lakh face masks to healthcare and essential services workers.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

