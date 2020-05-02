TVS Motor reports zero April domestic sales

TVS Motor Company on Saturday reported zero domestic sales in April. "During April, TVS Motor Company had zero sales in the domestic market," the company said in a statement.

However, it exported 8,134 two-wheelers. "Following resumption of operations at the Chennai Port, 8,134 two-wheelers and 1,506 three-wheelers were shipped using the stocks from March while ensuring utmost safety," it said.

The Covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown have caused massive economic upheaval. While factories and businesses are shut, consumer sentiment too has been affected amid uncertainty over the current health crisis.

"TVS Motor Company is gearing up to restart operations as per state guidelines and is undertaking measures to safeguard the health of employees. We are optimistic about the potential demand for personal mobility once things normalise," the statement said.

