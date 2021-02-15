TVS Motor ropes in Public Motors as distribution partner in UAE

TVS Motor ropes in Public Motors as distribution partner in UAE1 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2021, 06:19 PM IST
- As part of this association, a 2,000 sq ft marquee showroom was inaugurated along the Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, the TVS said in a statement
- TVS Motor Company will launch the new 2021 Apache RR 310 in the super-premium segment
TVS Motor Company on Monday said it has inked a new distribution partnership with Public Motors, a part of Ghaf Investments LLC, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
As part of this association, a 2,000 sq ft marquee showroom was inaugurated along the Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, the company said in a statement.
Apart from hosting a wide range of two-wheelers, the showroom will provide spare parts and feature a service facility.
"This association is a strategic step towards expanding the company's market presence, driving innovation through products and setting a customer experience benchmark," TVS Motor Company Executive Vice President - International Business R Dilip said.
The marquee showroom demonstrates the company's continued commitment to the UAE and will offer a wide range of products across segments, he added.
TVS Motor Company will launch the new 2021 Apache RR 310 in the super-premium segment.
Besides, the premium segment will be addressed by Apache RTR 200 4V, Apache RTR 160 4V and Apache RTR 180.
TVS said it would also introduce scooters, NTORQ 125 (disc) and the WEGO in the country.
The commuter segment in the UAE would be addressed by HLX 150, HLX 100 and HLX 125, it added.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
