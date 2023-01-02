TVS Motor sales decline 3.6% to 2.42 lakh units in December 2022

TVS Motor sales decline 3.6% to 2.42 lakh units in December 20222 min read . 02:44 PM IST
Two- wheeler and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company registered sales of 242,012 units in December 2022, as per data released on Monday. The sales declined by 3.6 per cent as the company registered sales of 250,993 units in year ago period.
Domestic two-wheeler sales registered growth of 10 per cent increasing 146,763 units in December 2021 to 161,369 units in December 2022. Total two-wheelers registered sales declined by 3.4 per cent to 227,666 units December 2022 as against sales 235,392 units December 2021.
Motorcycle sales declined by 6.7 per cent to 124,705 units in December 2022 as against 133,700 units in December 2021. Scooter registered growth of 14 per cent with sales increasing from 67,533 units in December 2021 to 76,766 units in December 2022.
TVS iQube Electric registered 11,071 units in December 2022 as against sales of 1,212 units in December 2021.
"TVS iQube Electric continued to gain good momentum and has registered 11,071 units in December 2022 backed by the strong order book and increasing acceptance towards electric mobility," said TVS Motors in its regulatory filing.
The company's total exports sales declined by 23.2 per cent to 79,402 units in December 2022 as against 103,420 units in December 2021, whereas two-wheeler exports registered sales of 66,297 units in December 2022 as against 88,629 units in December 2021.
TVS Motors registered sales of 14,346 units in December 2022 for its three-wheeler, against 15,541 units in December 2021.
TVS Motors for the December quarter of the current financial year, registered sales of 8.4 lakh units for two-wheeler sales as against 8.3 lakh units in corresponding quarter last fiscal. Three-wheeler posted sales of 0.43 lakh units as against 0.44 lakh units in the year ago period. Total exports registered sales of 2.5 lakh units in the current quarter as against 2.9 lakh units in the third quarter of FY 21-22.
The company's scrip was down by 1.78 per cent to ₹1,067 at BSE.
