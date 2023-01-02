TVS Motor sales decline 3.6% to 2.42 lakh units in December 2022

TVS Motors for the December quarter of the current financial year, registered sales of 8.4 lakh units for two-wheeler sales as against 8.3 lakh units in corresponding quarter last fiscal. Three-wheeler posted sales of 0.43 lakh units as against 0.44 lakh units in the year ago period. Total exports registered sales of 2.5 lakh units in the current quarter as against 2.9 lakh units in the third quarter of FY 21-22.